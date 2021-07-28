Bonnie and Clyde at Theatre Royal Drury Lane adds second performance

The upcoming concert presentation of Bonnie and Clyde, which sold out its first performance with great speed, has added a second performance.

The cult favourite, with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black and a book by Ivan Menchell, follows ill-fated lovers and outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. It features the songs "Raise A Little Hell", "This World Will Remember Me" and "Made In America". Appearing on Broadway in 2011, with the musical previously playing for a week in the UK in 2017.

Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) and Laura Osnes (One Royal Holiday) lead the cast, having appeared together in the show on Broadway in 2011 (Osnes was nominated for a Tony award for her performance). Further casting is to be revealed. The concert is directed by Nick Winston with musical direction by Katy Richardson.

The second performance will take place on Monday 17 January 2022 at 7.30pm. There will be a general sale on Friday.