Watch Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard celebrate Back to the Future day

It's Back to the Future day!

To celebrate the occasion, three iconic, award-winning creatives who helped conceive either the film and show (or, in the case of Glen Ballard, just the show) reflect on adapting the beloved picture for the stage.

Watch Bob Gale, Alan Silvestri and Ballard discuss the piece from the foyer in the Adelphi Theatre.

The show continues to run in the West End, and is booking into 2022.