Bloody Elle gig musical at the Royal Exchange – first listen

WhatsOnStage has a first listen to new gig musical Bloody Elle, opening at the Royal Exchange next week.

A love story, Lauryn Redding's piece plays from 23 June to 17 July and is created alongside Rebel Productions. It will also be released digitally, while ticket prices begin at £5.

Bryony Shanahan directs the piece, which has sound design and composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite as well as set and costume design by Amanda Stoodley.

Also on the creative team are associate director Hannah Sands, lighting designer Mark Distin Webster, movement director Yandass Ndlovu, company stage manager Scott McDonald and deputy stage manager Amber Chapell.

Have a first listen below: