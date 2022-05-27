Bill Pullman and David Harbour in rehearsals for Mad House in the West End

Rehearsal images have been released for Theresa Rebeck's Mad House in the West End.

The show follows three siblings who return to their childhood home, with one eye on their dying father and the other on their inheritances.

The cast is composed of David Harbour (as Michael), Bill Pullman (as Daniel), Akiya Henry (as Lillian), Hanako Footman (as Devon), Sinead Matthews (as Pam), Charlie Oscar (as Skylar) and Stephen Wight (as Nedward).

The new play will be directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, who reunites with Rebeck following their collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared in the United States.

The production also features set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Tilly Grimes and sound design by Beth Duke with composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge and lighting by Prema Mehta.

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Mad House will run at the Ambassadors Theatre from 15 June until 4 September 2022. Tickets are on sale below.

