Jay McGuiness, Kimberley Walsh and cast of Big the Musical in rehearsals

The musical adaptation of the 1988 classic film Big opens at the Dominion Theatre in London's West End this month so we popped into rehearsals to find out how the cast are getting on.

Wanted star Jay McGuiness plays Josh Baskin (made famous by Tom Hanks in the film), a boy who gets trapped in a man's body after making a wish at a fairground.

He is joined by Kimberley Walsh as Susan Lawrence, Matthew Kelly as George MacMillan and Wendi Peters as Mrs Baskin.

David Shire, Richard Maltby and John Weidman's musical has direction and choreography from Morgan Young and will run at the Dominion Theatre from 10 September to 2 November this year.

Orchestrations and musical supervision is by Stuart Morley, with set and costume design from Simon Higlett, lighting design from Tim Lutkin, video design from Ian William Galloway, and sound design from Terry Jardine and Avgoustos Psillas.

Wig and hair design is from Richard Mawbey, musical direction is from Jeremy Wootton, illusions are by Chris Fisher and casting is from Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion Casting and Sarah Bird CDG.