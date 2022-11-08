Benjamin Rauhala and his West End Besties musical concert to run at Cadogan Hall

A new stage concert will see musical director Benjamin Rauhala unite with some of his professional best friends for a night of theatre celebration.

Rauhala, who has helped produce some of the most-watched YouTube musical clips (including a Jeremy Jordan cover of "It's All Coming Back To Me Now" and the many medleys featured in his Broadway Princess Party concert series), first came to the UK in 2016 when award-winning performer Jeremy Jordan staged a sell-out show in London.

The plan is for a variety of West End stars and a band to now recreate those videos live, in front of an audience, with some new arrangements also thrown into the mix. The evening will therefore feature mash-ups, medleys, pop anthems and more.

Set to appear in the one-night-only event are Luke Bayer (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders), Paisley Billings (Six, The Lion King), Lauren Drew (Six, Heathers, Legally Blonde), Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Aladdin), WhatsOnStage Award nominee Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet, Bonnie and Clyde, Bat Out of Hell), Ben Joyce (Back to the Future, Jersey Boys), Claudia Kariuki (Six, Wicked, School of Rock), Olivier Award nominee Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers, Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour), Zara MacIntosh (&Juliet, Six) Olivier Award nominee Natalie Paris (Six, Billy Elliot, Les Misérables), Courtney Stapleton (Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Six), Jodie Steele (Six, Heathers) and Benjamin Yates (Jersey Boys, School of Rock, Wicked). Guests are subject to change.

The event will take place on 5 February 2023, with tickets on sale below.