Ben Platt's live concert to be added to Netflix next month

Ben Platt's solo concert will be released on Netflix next month.

Recorded last September at New York's Radio City Music Hall, the concert saw Platt perform some of his own music alongside hit tunes from his major shows.

Platt soared to success after originating the role of Evan Hansen in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Before that he'd had hit appearances in shows like The Book of Mormon and films like Pitch Perfect, and since Evan Hansen has gone on to star in his own TV series, The Politician, and released his first album, Sing To Me Instead.

The Netflix concert will be available on 20 May.