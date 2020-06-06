BBC to broadcast first Royal Opera House live concert since lockdown

The Royal Opera House's first concert since lockdown began will be broadcast on BBC, it has been announced.

The BBC has revealed a number of opera shows that it will be broadcasting over the coming weeks as it continues its Culture in Quarantine scheme.

The concert will run on BBC Radio 3 in full, while the BBC will present televised highlights from three concerts that will be broadcast from the Covent Garden venue across June. In addition, a number of operas from venues that have seen performances cancelled due to the pandemic will be uploaded to BBC iPlayer.

These productions will include The Barber Of Seville from Glyndebourne, Turn Of The Screw and The Marriage Of Figaro from Garsington and La Traviata from Opera North, as well as a special production of Fidelio from the Royal Opera House.

Dates for programmes are to be announced.