Battersea Arts Centre's beatbox Frankenstein to be broadcast on the BBC

Battersea Arts Centre's five-star production of Frankenstein: How to Make a Monster, created alongside BAC Beatbox Academy, will be broadcast on the BBC later this month.

The stage show, which has run in London and at the Edinburgh Fringe, has been specially adapted and filmed for television, and will be shown in a single 30-minute episode. It is inspired by Mary Shelley's original text but is grounded in a contemporary world of wires, words and "raw rhythmic storytelling".

The film is co-created by the cast, composed of ABH (Alexander Belgarion Hackett), Aminita (Aminita Francis), Glitch (Nadine Rose Johnson), Grove (Beth Griffin), Native The Cr8ive (Nathaniel Forder-Staple) and Wiz-RD (Tyler Worthington), alongside the production's co-directors Conrad Murray (High Rise eState of Mind) and David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat). Joining them is award-winning, multi-disciplinary film-maker Geej Ower (Alone Together).

Last March, WhatsOnStage gave the show the full five-star treatment, describing it as 'novel, unmissable and expertly crafted'.

Frankenstein will be presented on Sunday 25 October at 11pm on BBC Four and available via BBC iPlayer for 30 days.