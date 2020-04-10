Battersea Arts Centre and BBC Arts release single-take film starring Omid Djalili, Lucy McCormick and more

Battersea Arts Centre and BBC Arts have released a special single-shot film, The Way Out, set in the south London venue.

Starring Omid Djalili, Bláithín Mac Gabhann, Lucy McCormick, Caleb Femi, Botis Seva, Le Gateau Chocolat, The Cocoa Butter Club, Sanah Ahsan and Too Hot For Candy, the video highlights the variety of diverse artists making work in the present day as it explores the corridors and spaces across the refurbished arts complex.

The short film, which you can watch here, is directed by Suri Krishnamma and was filmed in a single 42-minute take. It will be available on the BBC iPlayer website from today, with a broadcast planned for next month.

The BBC has also released all of its Performance Live Collection (originally broadcast from 2016 to 2019), featuring Alexander Zeldin's LOVE, Touretteshero, Kate Tempest, Hofesh Shechter and more.