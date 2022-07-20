Battersea Arts Centre announces new shows for 2022

Battersea Arts Centre (BAC) has announced more shows for its 2022 season.

The London premiere of Things Hidden Since the Foundation of the World, billed as "a thrilling ride through the rabbit hole of Wikipedia and murder mystery podcasts", will run from 9 to 26 November. It marks the final part of Javaad Alipoor's trilogy of plays exploring how technology, politics and fracturing identities are changing the world.

TANZ (1 to 3 November), receiving its UK premiere, will see choreographer Florentina Holzinger transform the Grand Hall into a "spectacle of muscular women performing dizzying acrobatics and martial-arts fight scenes, subverting the objectification and control of female bodies".

And the award-winning Sleeping Trees return with a new "panto mash-up" for families this Christmas, Little Red Robin Hood (6 December to 8 January).

These productions join previously announced shows including Back to Back Theatre's The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes(19 to 22 October); JEZEBEL, by Cherish Menzo (6 to 14 October); The Trauma Show by Demi Nandhra (20 October to 5 November); and Contemporary Dance 2.0 by Hofesh Shechter Company (26 to 29 October).

The BAC will continue to adopt pay what you can pricing for the majority of performances in the autumn 2022 season, with standard pricing on a few nights on certain shows to "support the scheme's longevity".

Tarek Iskander, artistic director and CEO, said: "No one should be excluded because of their financial circumstances, particularly now, when so many are struggling. I am very proud of the quality and boldness of the work these artists are creating, and I want as many people to experience it as possible."