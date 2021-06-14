Barn Theatre unveils 2021 reopening season including actor-musician David Copperfield and Stones in his Pockets

The much-loved Barn Theatre has revealed its reopening season, set to commence towards the end of last month.

Marie Jones' tragicomedy Stones in His Pockets will be revived from 27 July to 22 August, directed by Matthew McElhinney, son of the playwright and the play's original director Ian McElhinney. The Younger McElhinney said the piece "has now been translated into over 30 languages. A dream come true; but as a consequence of its success, throughout its many iterations it slowly began to drift away from its original essence and into the more farcical, the pantomime and the Irish with a capital O. This production, on the year of its 25th anniversary, is an opportunity, for us, to reclaim the story."

After this, Simon Reade's version of Michael Morpurgo's An Elephant in the Garden will run from 31 August to 11 September. The play is adapted and directed by Reade and performed by Alison Reid. The production features design by Max Johns, lighting design by Matthew Graham, costumes by Elizabeth De-Tisi, sound design by Jason Barnes, radio voices by Chris Bianchi and juggling by Rod Laver.

The venue will subsequently host the world premiere of Reade's version of Charles Dickens' David Copperfield, running from 28 September to 6 November. The piece will be performed by actor-musicians.

Finally, the venue will mount The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella, a new twist on the classic fairytale with song, illusion, performance and puppetry. It is penned by Alan Pollocks and runs from 20 November to 2 January 2021.

From tomorrow, the theatre will present a new staging of Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense, co-produced with The Theatre Chipping Norton.