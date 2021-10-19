Backstage dream – & Juliet company members get engaged at the West End show

Given it's a musical that celebrates love in all its forms, it seems fitting that & Juliet witnessed a special engagement between two of its backstage staff members!

The show revealed on social media that Jon Wing, the production's head of lighting and video, had proposed to the show's wardrobe assistant Bella Collins on stage after the show one night recently.



© & Juliet

The pair are both working at the Shaftesbury Theatre on the jukebox piece, which uses the music of Max Martin to remix the story of Romeo and Juliet (and give it a significantly less tragic conclusion).

Many happy returns to the pair – they won't be short on options for top-notch wedding singers!

& Juliet continues its run at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it is booking into summer 2022.