Award-winning hair and make-up designer Marc Pilcher has died aged 53

Award-winning make-up and hair designer Marc Pilcher has died aged 53, it has been confirmed.

Kickstarting a lengthy career in the late 1980s, he spent 15 years working across a range of productions including Company, Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love, while also lending his hand to a variety of stage tours across the 1990s.

He began a transition to screen work from 2003, with more recent projects including Mary Queen of Scots (directed by Josie Rourke), as well as The Young Victoria and Macbeth, pluw being principal hair stylist on Beauty and the Beast.

Less than a month ago, the creative won his first Emmy Award for his work on smash-hit series Bridgerton, which first premiered at the start of the year.

Bridgerton and stage star Nicola Coughlan paid tribute to Pilcher, saying: "So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton season one. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented."