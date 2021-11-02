Arthur Darvill stars in trailer for Rare Earth Mettle world premiere

The Royal Court has released a new trailer forRare Earth Mettle, which is set to have its world premiere this month.

Al Smith's new play, which stars Carlo Albán, Marcello Cruz, Arthur Darvill, Jaye Griffiths, Lesley Lemon, Racheal Ofori, Ian Porter and Genevieve O'Reill, explores ideas of risk, delusion and power.

The piece, directed by Hamish Pirie, has set design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Lee Curran, composition by Carlos Gutiérrez Quiroga, sound design by Ella Wahlström, movement direction by Yami Löfvenberg, dialect coaching by Carter Bellaimey and assistant direction from Camila Ymay González.

It plays from 10 November to 18 December, with the trailer available below.