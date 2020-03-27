Around the world in 12 National Theatres

To mark World Theatre Day – here's a load of some of the most iconic National Theatres from across the world!

1. National Theatre Prague

National Theatre, Prague

© Miguel Mendez (flickr / CC BY 2.0)

From the website: The National Theatre is the Czech Republic's representative stage. It is one of the symbols of Czech national identity and a part of the European cultural arena. Today's National Theatre comprises four artistic ensembles – Opera, Drama, Ballet and Laterna magika – which alternate in performances in the historic building of the National Theatre, the State Opera, the Estates Theatre and the New Stage.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Prosím, je možné objednat si lístky?"





2. National Theatre of Greece, Athens

The Greek National Theatre in Athens

© gichristof (Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From the website: Greece's first state theatre company was the Royal Theatre, which opened in 1901 and operated until 1908, when it closed indefinitely. The National Theatre was founded in 1930 by the Minister of Education, George Papandreou. For many years it operated as a public entity. In 1994, the National Theatre became a non-profit organisation known in English as the Greek National Theatre. Its remit is, through theatre, to promote culture and preserve Greek cultural identity.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Παρακαλούμε μπορώ να παραγγείλω ένα ζευγάρι των εισιτηρίων"





3. National Theatre D Maria II, Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon's National Theatre

© Damian Entwistle (flickr, CC BY-NC 2.0)

From the website: The National Theatre opened its doors April 13, 1846, during celebrations of the 27th anniversary of Queen Maria II (1819-1853). In March 2004, the National Theatre D. Maria II was transformed into a public limited company with public capital, becoming managed by own administration and subject to the oversight and supervision of the Ministries of Finance and Culture. In 2007, TNDM II was integrated into the state-owned enterprises.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Por favor, posso encomendar um par de ingressos?"





4. National Theatre Bucharest, Romania

National Theatre Bucharest, Romania

(© Gaspar Serrano (Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

From the website: With an existence of more than 160 years, (the Great Theatre was founded in December 1852), the I.L. Caragiale National Theatre of Bucharest is truly a national cultural brand and it is one of the main promoters of the Romanian image abroad.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Vă rugăm să pot comanda o pereche de bilete?"





5. Centro Dramático Nacional, Madrid, Spain

Centro Dramático Nacional

© Tnarik (Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

From the website: Centro Dramático Nacional (National Drama Center), is Spain's first theatre production unit. From its founding in 1978, the CDN's primary mission has been to disseminate and consolidate the various schools and trends in contemporary dramaturgy, with a special focus on the work of current Spanish playwrights.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Por favor, ¿puedo pedir un par de entradas?"





6. Suomen Kansallisteatteri, (Finnish National Theatre, Helsinki)

Suomen Kansallisteatteri

© Bobo Boom (flickr, CC BY 2.0))

From the website: The Finnish National Theatre, founded in 1872, is the oldest Finnish-language professional theatre in the country. The birth of the Finnish National Theatre was closely linked to the political ideology of the late nineteenth century. Finland was part of the Russian Empire, and the country's intellectual elite was Swedish speaking. Finnish language and art, including theatre, became the cornerstones of a cultural movement which began in the 1860's, gradually developed political ambitions by the turn of the century, and eventually led to national independence in 1917.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Ole hyvä ja voin tilata pari lippuja?"

7. National Arts Centre, Ottawa, Canada

National Arts Centre, Ottawa

© Asif A Ali (flickr, CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

From the website: A home for Canada's most creative artists, the National Arts Centre strives to be artistically adventurous in each of its programming streams – the NAC Orchestra, English Theatre, French Theatre and Dance, as well as the Scene festivals and NAC Presents, which showcase established and emerging Canadian artists.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Se il vous plaît puis-je commander une paire de billets?"

8. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing, China

National Centre for the Performing Arts, Beijing, China

(© Garrett Ziegler (Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

From the website: The construction of NCPA is a major achievement of the reform and opening up, which reflects the enhanced comprehensive national strength in the cultural field and highlights the confidence and determination for the party and the country to vigorously promote advanced socialist culture and promote social harmony.

How to order a pair of tickets: "請我可以訂購兩張門票?"

9. National Noh Theatre, Tokyo, Japan

National Noh Theatre

(© Matthew Klein (Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0))

From the website: As an Independent Administrative Institution under the Japanese Government, the Japan Arts Council's main objectives are to preserve and promote traditional performing arts, and to promote and popularize modern performing arts in Japan.

How to order a pair of tickets: "チケット２枚注文したいのですが?"





10. National Theatre (Istana Budaya), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Istana Budaya

(© Wojtek Gurak (Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0)

From the website: Istana Budaya was initially built in 1995 with construction cost of RM210 million (£38,320,248). Istana Budaya is proud to be the first theatre in Asia that has sophisticated stage mechanism for theatre performance.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Sila boleh saya memerintahkan sepasang tiket?"





11. National Theatre of Korea, Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, South Korea

The National Theatre of Korea

© Republic of Korea (flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

From the website: Founded in 1950, the National Theater of Korea had witnessed the suffering of the Korean War, but for the past 63 years has been standing out as the leader of art performances in Korea. To participate in the government's welfare policy, we established a special system that makes culturally under-served populations keep in touch with art programs in and out of the Theater with own volition.

How to order a pair of tickets: "나는 티켓 한 쌍을 주문하세요?"





12. Royal National Theatre, London, United Kingdom

The National Theatre

© Philip Vile

From the website: The National Theatre is dedicated to the constant revitalisation of the great traditions of the British stage... In its three theatres on the South Bank in London, it presents an eclectic mix of new plays and classics from the world repertoire with seven or eight productions in repertory at any one time. The National Theatre aspires to reflect in its repertoire the diversity of the nation's culture.

How to order a pair of tickets: "Hello dear chap, I don't suppose there's any tickets left for Man and Superman? No? OK, thank you anyway."