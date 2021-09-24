Anything Goes announces new casting for final weeks

Two new faces will be joining Anything Goes to see out its run at the Barbican!

Rachel York, who has played the role on Broadway, will take over the role of Reno Sweeney from 12 October, while Haydn Gwynne will take over the role of Evangeline Harcourt from 19 October.

They join the existing cast of Robert Lindsay and Gary Wilmot, who will see out the show's run right the way through to 6 November. Two extra matinees have also been added on 27 October and 3 November.

Producer Howard Panter said: "I am delighted that Rachel York and Haydn Gwynne will be joining this glorious production of Cole Porter's classic musical. London audiences already cannot get enough of this joyous and uplifting great musical – so much so we have had to add extra shows to cope with the demand. Both Rachel and Haydn are wonderful actors and our audiences are in for a treat indeed when they join Robert Lindsay, Gary Wilmot and the rest of our hugely talented Anything Goes company, orchestra and crew."

Also appearing in the show are Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, alongside Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

WhatsOnStage gave the show the full five stars, saying: "this is vintage stage magic at its most explosively joyous."

The leads are joined by Martin Callaghan (Ship's Purser), Jon Chew (John), Clive Hayward (Ship's Captain), Alistair So (Luke), Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, returns to helm this brand new version of the show. The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.