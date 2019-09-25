Antony Sher and John Kani to star in Kunene and the King in the West End

Following a hit run in Stratford, John Kani's Kunene and the King will transfer to the West End.

Starring Kani alongside Antony Sher (King Lear), the piece will also feature live music performed by Lungiswa Plaatjies. The transfer will run at the Ambassadors Theatre, where Kani last appeared in 1974 alongside Winston Ntshona in the Tony award-winning Sizwe Banzi Is Dead.

Kani said: "In 1973, Sizwe Banzi is Dead and The Island, which I co-wrote with Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona, transferred from the Royal Court Theatre to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End. Peter Brook brought his company Paris to see the two plays and thus began a friendship between Peter and I that has lasted till today. Returning to the Ambassadors Theatre brings back those fond memories for me."

The production has direction by Janice Honeyman and is designed by Birrie Le Roux, with lighting by Mannie Manim, music by Neo Muyanga and sound by Jonathan Ruddick. It will run from 24 January to 28 March, and follows a terminally ill 65 year-old white actor living a relatively comfortable life in the suburbs of Johannesburg, and Lunga, a 69 year-old black retired male nurse.