Annie Get Your Gun to be staged at The London Palladium in concert

Exclusive: Annie Get Your Gun will be staged for one night only at The London Palladium.

With the show celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, a new concert production will take place in the West End, led by a cast of Amber Davies (Bring It On) as Annie Oakley, Julian Ovenden (Downton Abbey) as Frank Butler and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton) as Buffalo Bill.

Irving Berlin's classic tells the fictionalised tale of the real-life sharp-shooter who falls for a star marksman. It includes numbers such as "There's No Business Like Show Business" and "Anything You Can Do".

This new event, produced by Cuffe and Taylor and Lambert Jackson, marks the first time the show has ever been seen in concert.

Lambert Jackson creative director Eliza Jackson said: "We are very excited to be bringing this brand-new concert production to the Palladium. Annie Get Your Gun is a classic that has been enjoyed by generations and the music and lyrics are both timeless and fun. We have a wonderful cast and we can't wait to open the curtain on Buffalo Bill's Wild West show."

Further cast and the creative team for the show is to be revealed, with the concert taking place on 1 June 2022.