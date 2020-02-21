Anne-Marie Duff to star in world premiere of Beth Steel's The House of Shades at Almeida Theatre

Anne-Marie Duff will star in the world premiere of Beth Steel's The House of Shades at the Almeida Theatre this spring, it was announced today.

Directed by Blanche McIntyre, the play charts five decades of the lives and deaths in the Webster family, set against the industrial landscape of working-class Britain.

Steel won the Most Promising Playwright award at the Evening Standard Theatre Awards in 2014 – the play Wonderland was also shortlisted for The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

The House of Shades will run from 18 May to 27 June, with a press night on 26 May. Full cast will be announced in due course, with the piece featuring design by Anna Fleischle, costume design from Fleischle and Liam Bunster, lighting by Richard Howell, sound by Gregory Clarke, movement by Lucy Hind and casting by Annelie Powell.