Andrew Lloyd Webber on vaccine news: 'I've had no side effects. Roll it on!'

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to today's revelations regarding a potentially successful vaccine trial.

Claiming to be 90 per cent effective, Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine's success is hailed as "a great day for science and humanity".

The two companies are now applying for emergency approval for the vaccine, which could hypothetically be rolled out this side of the new year if there are no hiccups. They will be submitting extensive evidence to regulators in the third week of November.

Vaccinated individuals will have to take two jabs three weeks apart, with significant immunity only available after the second injection.

Earlier this year Lloyd Webber took part in a different trial – dubbed the "Oxford" vaccine. He later said in an interview that he had no effects as a result.

In an online statement the composer, who is set to open his new West End musical Cinderella at the end of April, said today: "Great news about the vaccine. As you know, I've been vaccinated, no side effects. Roll it on!"

Cinderella is set to reopen a refurbished Gillian Lynne Theatre, with a cast album set to pre-empt the on-stage premiere in a similar vein to Jesus Christ Superstar, 50 years ago.

Of course, while the news of a possible vaccine is exciting, it will not change things overnight – mass vaccination can take many months if not years, while the most vulnerable will be the first to receive the injections.

Sir John Bell, regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University said that, "with confidence", life may return to normal by spring.