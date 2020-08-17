Andrew Lloyd Webber: Phantom will return 'even better than it was before'

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased the return of The Phantom of the Opera to the West End in a brand new video.

Lloyd Webber, who has been working over the last few monthsto either trial socially distanced shows or take part in a vaccine test, took to social media to give a further two cents on the future of one of his most iconic musicals.

"Phantom will be back up there and even better than before. We're going to have the original production and it will be fantastic".

The comments largely line-up with those put out by the production last month, where all producers on the long-running piece stated that "a brand new physical production" of the original design will be mounted at Her Majesty's Theatre.

What that means is that the work of Hal Prince, Maria Bjornson and Gillian Lynne will all be honoured and presented when the show comes back to the West End, after "urgently needed" repair work is completed on Her Majesty's. Considering some of the sets and infrastructure on the show are decades-old, there's no debate that this work is much-needed.

To further cement their commitment to the show, venue owners Lloyd Webber Theatres have taken a 50-year lease extension and plan to "do everything in their power to re-launch, better than ever, once the work is completed."

All we can do now is wait and see what the most elusive character in the West End has in store!