Andrew Lloyd Webber to provide live commentary alongside free Cats musical stream

Andrew Lloyd Webber will provide free live commentary alongside the upcoming stream of Cats.

The hit musical is being presented on YouTube tomorrow night, with Lloyd Webber chatting along via his own YouTube channel. The composer will also be inviting fans to submit questions, which he will answer throughout.

The stage production of the iconic show, starring Elaine Paige, John Partridge, Jacob Brent, Jason Gardiner and Sir John Mills, will be available for free all weekend.

The show will be available to watch below from 7pm BST: