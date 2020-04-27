Andrew Lloyd Webber's Royal Albert Hall concert with Elaine Paige, Antonio Banderas and more to be streamed for free

The Royal Albert Hall tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber will be streamed online for free on Friday.

The 1998 event featured performers including Sarah Brightman, Michael Ball, Glenn Close, Antonio Banderas, Elaine Paige and Kiri Te Kanawa. It will run from 7.00pm BST and feature iconic tunes from Lloyd Webber hits.

The show is the next in a new series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country. You can tune in here on Friday for more.