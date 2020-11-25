An American in Paris to be streamed on YouTube this weekend

An American in Paris will be streamed as part of The Shows Must Go On! series this weekend.

Presented on YouTube, the show kicks off a new series of the YouTube channel's "Tony Award Winners Season".

The recording will star Robert Fairchild as Jerry Mulligan and Leanne Cope as Lise Dassin, alongside a company of over 50 actors, dancers and musicians including Haydn Oakley as Henri Baurel, Zoë Rainey as Milo Davenport, David Seadon-Young as Adam Hochberg and Jane Asher as Madame Baurel.

Set in Paris after the Second World War, the show follows the romance between Fairchild and Dassin as they explore the city.

The revival of the classic musical, which has music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits "‘S Wonderful" and "I Got Rhythm") and book by Craig Lucas, was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

The West End production of the show opened in March 2017 to rave reviews, including a five-star write up from WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton. Crompton described the show as "sumptuously beautiful and heartfelt, it has a romantic pizzazz all of its own." The production was also nominated for six WhatsOnStage awards.

The show will be available from 7pm GMT from 27 November for 48 hours.