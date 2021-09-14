Amy Adams to make West End debut in The Glass Menagerie

Six-time Academy Award-nominated actress Amy Adams is set to make her West End debut in May, it has been revealed.

Adams will take on the role of matriarch Amanda Wingfield in Tennessee Williams' seminal and semi-autobiographical play The Glass Menagerie, which is set to open at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on 23 May 2022.

Adams said today: "I am so honoured and excited to be a part of bringing The Glass Menagerie to the stage in the West End! I have always felt a strong pull towards the work of Tennessee Williams and to this deeply personal story. I am so grateful to be working with the brilliant Jeremy Herrin and with all of the talented cast and creative team. I look forward to the shared experience of theatre. See you in 2022!"

Joining the Golden Globe winner in the revival will be Paul Hilton (The Inheritance), Tom Glynn-Carney (The Ferryman), Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli. Director Jeremy Herrin will slightly alter the text to allow Hilton and Glynn-Carney to play the same character, though through the prism of time and memory.

The show is the first for new production company Second Half Productions, founded by Herrin, Alan Stacey and Rob O'Rahily. Herrin said today: "I can't wait to work with such a talented cast led by the brilliantly transformative Amy Adams on one of the best plays ever written. Tennesse Williams' masterpiece is a delicate work of genius and I look forward to working with a world class creative team including Vicki Mortimer, Paule Constable and Ash J Woodward to allow the play to resonate in a fresh and exciting way. I'm grateful to the Williams estate who have allowed me to split the role of Tom Wingfield - and thrilled to have cast Paul Hilton to play him, and Tom Glynn-Carney to play his younger self. And it is a privilege for Second Half Productions to give West End debuts to the wonderful talent of Lizzie Annis and Victor Alli as Laura Wingfield and Jim O'Connor respectively."

The production runs for 14 weeks, with the creative team also featuring designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Paule Constable and video designer Ash J Woodward.

