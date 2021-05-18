Amélie in the West End: rehearsal images released for the upcoming musical

Candid rehearsal photos have been released for Amélie, being captured by very much multi-talented cast member Nuwan Hugh Perera.

Based on the film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the piece has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Audrey Brisson will lead the show, with the full 2021 West End cast revealed here. The piece charts the romantic and social life of a reclusive yet eccentric young woman in Paris during the 1990s. The new cast album was recently nominated for a Grammy.

Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, movement direction is by Tom Jackson Greaves, musical supervision and arrangements by Barnaby Race, puppet design and construction by Dik Downey, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and musical direction, additional orchestrations and arrangements by Samuel Wilson. Tickets are on sale now.

The piece will initially play to socially distanced audiences at the Criterion Theatre "until such a time that social distancing is no longer a legal requirement".

