Amélie the Musical to run at The Other Palace in London over Christmas 2019

The musical production of Amélie is to transfer to The Other Palace in November, it has been announced.

Amélie will arrive in London following its UK tour, which continues until October. It runs at The Other Palace from 29 November to 1 February.

The piece will star French-Canadian performer Audrey Brisson as Amélie Poulain alongside a cast composed of Sophie Crawford (War Horse), Faoileann Cunningham (Mary Stuart), Rachel Dawson (The Jungle Book), Oliver Grant (War Horse), Chris Jared (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips), Caolan McCarthy (The Plough and the Stars), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Sister Act), Emma Jane Morgan (Sweet Charity), Kate Robson-Stuart (Crazy for You), Josh Sneesby (The Hypocrite), Jez Unwin (Once) and Johnson Willis (Harold and Maude).

Watch the cast perform a medley of numbers from the show here:

It has music by Hem's Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Daniel Messé and book by Craig Lucas. The adaptation of Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Guillaume Laurant's film is directed by Michael Fentiman.

Designs for the show are by Madeleine Girling, choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves, orchestrations and arrangements by Barnaby Race, musical supervision and direction by George Francis, lighting design by Elliot Griggs and sound design by Tom Marshall.

The production opened on 11 April at the Watermill in Newbury and in a five star review for WhatsOnStage, Judi Herman said: "It's the perfect production of a delicious musical that audiences won't want to miss at the Watermill or out on tour."

WhatsOnStage will have a pre-sale for Amélie the Musical at The Other Palace from Friday 11 July.