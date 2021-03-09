Amber Massie-Blomfield announced as executive director of Complicité

Amber Massie-Blomfield has been unveiled as the permanent executive director of Complicité.

Formerly executive director at Camden People's Theatre, Massie-Blomfield is also a producer and writer. She will take over the role from interim executive director Polly Gifford.

Massie-Blomfield said today: "I have loved Complicité's work ever since I saw Light as a teenager – and came back to watch the show three times in the course of a week. This is one of the most astonishing, inventive theatre companies in the world today, and I'm thrilled to be joining Simon McBurney and the team to reimagine Complicité's vital message of human interconnectedness for the extraordinary times we live in."

Founded in 1983, the award-winning international touring theatre company was co-founded by current artistic director Simon McBurney. Over the last few years its work has included Beware of Pity, The Encounter, The Master and Margarita, Shun-kin and A Disappearing Number.

McBurney added: "The question on all our lips during the pandemic, was never when will this end, and when will we be ‘getting back to normal', but rather where do we go now? There is no going back. And what do we even mean by ‘normal'? The world is in a moment of profound crisis where more than ever before we need to come together and build a future that, perhaps, we have not yet imagined.

"Interim executive director, Polly Gifford has brilliantly helped to set us on this new path. I want to add our deep gratitude to her for the past three years in which she has given unstintingly to all of us in Complicité, and also welcome the appointment of Amber Massie-Blomfield as new executive director."

Massie-Blomfield's work includes the award-winning book Twenty Theatres to See Before You Die , with her second due to be published in 2022.