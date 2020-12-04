Almeida Theatre to live-stream new show with on-demand options also available

The Almeida has announced plans to live-stream its production of Nine Lessons and Carols.

Rebecca Frecknall (Summer and Smoke), Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky's Edge) and the show's company have created the piece, with the ensemble featuring six actors and musicians – Naana Agyei-Ampadu (Caroline or Change), Katie Brayben (Beautiful: the Carole King Musical), Toheeb Jimoh (Anthony), Elliot Levey (Three Sisters), Maimuna Memon (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Luke Thallon (Albion).

The piece has set and costume design by Tom Scutt, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Carolyn Downing, music and lyrics by Memon, musical supervision by Tim Sutton, assistant direction by Helena Morais and costume supervision by Claire Wardroper.

It runs until 9 January, with the venue capacity being cut down to 120. The show will be streamed live on 15 December, with follow-up on-demand options available afterwards.