Almeida Theatre cancels Patriots afternoon performance following 'flash-flood'

The Almeida Theatre in north London was forced to cancel a matinee performance of Peter Morgan's new play Patriots following a 'flash flood'.

Footage from the venue, posted on social media, showed audience members evacuating after the opening hour of the play. It has been confirmed that the evening performance will go ahead and all water has been cleared.

One social media-ite, @davidadler15, commented: "Today's matinee performance of Patriots @AlmeidaTheatre was evacuated and cancelled an hour in, following a flash flood…gutted as this was a brilliant play right up to announcement to exit…"

Patriots is set to conclude its world premiere run this weekend. It has a cast led by Tom Hollander and Jamael Westman.