Almeida revives Spring Awakening this Christmas - casting announced

The Almeida Theatre is reviving teen musical Spring Awakening later this year as part of its newly announced season.

The production will be directed by Rupert Goold and run from 14 December to 22 January (previews from 30 November).

Winner of the Tony and Olivier awards for best musical, Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent anarchy, set to a score by Duncan Sheik (music) and Steven Sater (book and lyrics).

It sees a group of teenagers – silenced and controlled by a censorious society – discover a new world of feeling and freedom outside the classroom, with beautiful and devastating consequences.

The cast includes Amara Okereke (Les Misérables) as Wendla and Laurie Kynaston (The Son) as Melchior. The will also reportedly include a number of new drama school graduates, in recognition of the difficulties they have faced finding work during the pandemic.