Almeida Theatre to present Patriots, starring Tom Hollander, and The Clinic

The Almeida Theatre has released details today for two upcoming world premiere productions.

Firstly, Tom Hollander (The Night Manager) will return to the London stage in Patriots by Peter Morgan (The Crown), starring alongside Will Keen, Yolanda Kettle and Luke Thallon, with further casting to be announced.

Set in 1991, during the fall of the Soviet Union, the play revolves around billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky on a journey from the president's inner circle to public enemy number one.

Under the helm of the Almeida's artistic director Rupert Goold, the creative team also includes set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Jack Knowles, sound designer and composer Adam Cork and casting director Robert Sterne.

Patriots will run from 2 July to 20 August 2022, with an official opening set for 12 July.

Next up is The Clinic, written by Dipo Baruwa-Etti (An unfinished man) and directed by Monique Touko (Fair Play), with casting to be confirmed.

The piece follows a woman named Wunmi and is billed as "a tense and transfixing portrait of a woman with a hunger for change, a family on fire and how to rise from the ashes of a broken world."

It runs from 3 September until 1 October 2022, officially opening on 12 September.

Goold commented: "We announce two world premieres today – the first from one of the UK's most successful writers across stage and screen, and the other by one of the country's most exciting emerging talents. Patriots is Peter Morgan's first stage play since The Audience nine years ago and we're delighted to welcome him to the Almeida for the first time. Dipo Baruwa-Etti also makes his Almeida debut with The Clinic – he has been involved with the theatre since 2018 when he joined the Almeida's Youth Advisory Board, and this play was written during a year-long residency at the Almeida as part of Channel 4's Playwright's bursary."



