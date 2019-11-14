Alistair McDowall new play all of it to premiere at the Royal Court

A new play by Alistair McDowall will run at the Royal Court for just eight performances, it was announced today.

all of it is a new work by McDowall, which will play from 7 to 15 February 2020 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. It will be directed by the Royal Court's artistic director Vicky Featherstone and performed by Kate O'Flynn.

The show is a short play for one performer about 'all of it', according to the venue. A full creative team will be announced in due course.

The production will run on top of the existing programme, which sees Debris Stevenson's Poet in da Corner play from 30 January to 22 February.

McDowall's previous work for the venue includes X and Talk Show (Open Court).