Alice Fearn, Nick Barstow and Emma Lindars release "You've Got A Friend" number for charity Mind

A new charity version of "You've Got a Friend" will be released to support Mind.

Featuring West End's Alice Fearn, Emma Lindars and musical director Nick Barstow, the number was unveiled yesterday and will be helping the charity, which provides mental health support and awareness across the country.

Fearn said: "We had noticed, specifically this side of Christmas, that peoples energy had dipped considerably. The words to "You've Got A Friend" are so pertinent right now. We are all struggling in our own different ways about different aspects of this pandemic and we wanted people to remember that talking about it, opening up to someone, anyone is so incredibly important.

"It is why we wanted the proceeds of the single to go to MIND who are there for anyone struggling especially during this time. If you've lost someone, if you are isolated, if you are tired and alone. Whatever it is reach out and talk to someone."

You can buy the tune on Amazon Music and iTunes, and it is also available on most streaming platforms. There is also a JustGiving page for anyone who wants to donate to the charity,