Alex Lacamoire joins Sting and Kate Prince's new show Message In A Bottle with cast and tour dates announced

Cast and creative information have been announced for Kate Prince and Sting's upcoming collaboration Message in a Bottle, which has its premiere at the Peacock Theatre in February 2020

Combining Prince's hip hop dance with music by Sting, the show tells the story of a village that is besieged, forcing its inhabitants to flee. Songs featured in the show from Sting's back catalogue include "Every Breath You Take", "Roxanne", "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic", "Walking On The Moon", "Englishman in New York", "Shape of My Heart" and "Fields of Gold".

Appearing in the show will be Lukas McFarlane as Leto, Tommy Franzen as Mati and Natasha Gooden as Tana. Lizzie Gough, Kino McHugh, Michael Naylor, Aaron Nuttall, Delano Spenrath, Annie Edwards, Nestor Garcia Gonzalez and Gavin L Vincent are also cast, with Samuel Baxter, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Anna Holmström, Emma 'Shortbread' Houston, Ajani Johnson-Goffe, Daniella May, Daniel Phung and Hannah Sandilands making their ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company debuts in the show.

Alex Lacamoire, who has worked on the likes of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Fosse/Verdon, will join the creative team as music supervisor, creating new arrangements for the show. Music production and additional arrangements are from Martin Terefe, with design by Ben Stones, video design by Andrzej Goulding, costume by Anna Fleischle and lighting by Natasha Chivers.

Sound design is by David McEwan, music co-production and mixing is by Oskar Winberg and dramaturgy is by Lolita Chakrabarti.

After its run at The Peacock, Message In A Bottle tours to Theatre de la Ville Luxembourg (26 to 28 March), The Lowry, Salford (1 to 4 April) and Birmingham Hippodrome (8 to 11 April), with further international dates to be confirmed.