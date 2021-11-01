Alan Bennett's Habeas Corpus announces complete casting

The Menier Chocolate Factory has unveiled complete casting for its upcoming revival of Alan Bennett's relatively raunchy comedy Habeas Corpus.

Kirsty Besterman (Constance Wicksteed), Jasper Britton (Arthur Wicksteed), Matthew Cottle (Canon Throbbing), Ria Jones (Mrs Swabb), Thomas Josling (Dennis Wicksteed), Caroline Langrishe (Lady Rumpers), Catherine Russell (Muriel Wicksteed) and Abdul Salis (Mr Shanks) will be joined by Katie Bernstein (Felicity Rumpers), Kelvin O'Mard (Mr Purdue) and Dan Starkey (Sir Percy).

Playing from 3 December to 27 February 2022, the piece is directed by Patrick Marber, with set and costume design by Richard Hudson, lighting by Richard Howell, movement by E J Boyle, and music and sound design by Adam Cork.

The venue currently has two productions running – Indecent and Brian and Roger.