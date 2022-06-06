Pretty Woman extends West End run as it welcomes new cast members

Pretty Woman stars Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac have extended their respective runs as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis through to 13 November 2022 as the show itself extends into 2023.

In addition, Rachael Wooding, Bob Harms and Mark Holden will also remain with the company until that date as Kit De Luca, Happy Man/Mr Thompson and James Morse, respectively.

From 14 June, current cast member John Addison is set to take on the role of Philip Stuckey, while new company members starting on the same date include Becky Anderson, Matt Bateman, Robertina Bonano, Elishia Edwards, Helen Hill, Kurt Kansley, Georgia Kleopa, Curtis Patrick and Hassun Sharif.

The West End cast is completed by Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Patrick Barrett, Oliver Brenin, Alex Charles, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Elly Jay, Matt Jones, Annabelle Laing, Will Luckett, Cilla Silvia and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.









Pretty Woman features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J F Lawton.

The show has direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, with scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Tickets for the West End production, which has just extended through to 28 January 2023, are on sale below.