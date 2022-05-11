Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution extends London run into 2023

Agathie Christie's Witness for the Prosecution has extended its run at the London County Hall into 2023.

Producers Eleanor Lloyd and Rebecca Stafford commented: "After being closed for 18 months during the pandemic we are thrilled that audiences have welcomed Witness for the Prosecution back with such enthusiasm. Over 400,000 people have seen the show since we opened in 2017 and we are excited to now be extending into a sixth year with a new booking period now on sale until April 2023."

Staged in an actual courtroom, Christie's drama follows the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth.

The current cast is led by Joshua Glenister (as Vole), Lauren O'Neil (as Romaine), Owen Oakeshott (as Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC), Peter Landi (as Mr Mayhew), Richard Teverson (as Mr Myers QC), and James Hayes (as Mr Justice Wainwright).

The company is completed by James Alper, Lily Blunsom-Washbrook, Jonathan Brenner, Simon Butteriss, Vicki Davids, William Donaldson, Nick Hardie, Andrew Hollingworth, Mandi Symonds, Naomi Taylor, Matt Weyland, and Donnavan Yates.

Casting for the new booking period will be announced in due course.

The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

Witness for the Prosecution has extended through to 16 April 2023, with tickets on sale below.