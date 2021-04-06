Actor Paul Ritter has died at the age of 54, it has been confirmed.

Ritter, who is known for TV appearances in Friday Night Dinner, has a huge volume of stage credits across his career.

More recently he led the Old Vic revival of Art in 2016, and before that he played John Major in Peter Morgan's The Audience and appeared in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at the National Theatre. He also played Otis Gardiner in the hit production of Helen Edmundson's Coram Boy, earning an Olivier nomination in the process.

He was also nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Norman Conquests over in New York. Other appearances include Pistol in The Hollow Crown, as well as TV series including Vera and Chernobyl.

Ritter died from a brain tumour yesterday, according to reports.