Actor Marcel White has died, his agents announce

Tributes have been pouring in for actor Marcel White, who has died, his agents announced earlier this week.

White had a raft of stage credits to his name, including Small Island at the National Theatre and the recent tour of A Taste of Honey, led by Jodie Prenger. White appeared in the 2021 film Seaview, created by Strictly Arts Theatre Company and Belgrade Film and Digital, with the Belgrade Theatre paying tribute to the performer.

In their statement, agents Marcus and McCrimmon said: "He joined us when we saw him in the fabulous Strictly Arts Theatre Company production of Freeman and he was a wonderful addition to our troop of players. Moving on, Marcel went on tour with The National Theatre's production of A Taste of Honey. He was then joined by many close friends from Strictly Arts to work on Crongton Knights for Pilot and Belgrade Theatre. One never really knows how someone's career will play out in Show Biz land, but we would have put serious money on Marcel making it BIG. He was so talented. A brilliant actor and powerful singer."

The National Theatre's artistic director Rufus Norris said: "We are all in shock at the tragic passing of Marcel White, a beloved member of our Small Island and A Taste of Honey companies. Marcel was an extraordinary actor, company member and man. His infectious humour, sparkling engagement with life and deep Christian faith informed everything he did and everyone he met. All our thoughts are with his young family in this moment of profound sorrow."

Derby Theatre said: "Derby Theatre is incredibly shocked and saddened about the tragic loss of actor, Marcel White, who was due to appear in our production of 4 Walls this month. Our love and thoughts are with his family, friends, fellow company members and all who knew him." The Belgrade Theatre tweeted: "We're heartbroken to hear about the loss of Marcel White. Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Marcus and McCrimmon added: "I have just re-watched the trailer for the Derby Theatre production of 4 Walls, which Marcel was hard at work on when he was taken ill. Here, in this brief hint at what might have been, you see a ferocious talent, and a warm and committed performer on the rise. It is a bittersweet watch...The path ahead looked abundant with possibilities. Here was a fella really going places and I was so delighted to share some of that journey with him."