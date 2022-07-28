Legendary actor Bernard Cribbins has died aged 93.

The performer had a seven-decade career, first appearing on the West End stage in 1956 in The Comedy of Errors, with notable turns in the likes of Not Now Darling in 1967.

A lucrative music, TV and film career saw Cribbins take part in some institutional projects including The Railway Children, Jackanory and, more recently, Doctor Who, led at the time by Russell T Davies. He is reportedly set to return for the show's 60th anniversary special. Cribbins also famously narrated The Wombles.

Cribbins was a major musical presence, playing Nathan Detroit in the National's Guys and Dolls, Moonface Martin in the West End revival of Anything Goes with Elaine Paige at the Prince Edward Theatre and Watty Watkins in George Gershwin's Lady, Be Good at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Lady, Be Good also toured after its London run.

Naturally, he was also a pantomime favourite across his career.