Over £600,000 raised for Acting for Others so far

Arts charity Acting for Others today revealed that over £600,000 has been raised to support theatres and creatives during the ongoing pandemic.

More than hundred initiatives and organisations have helped towards the tally, including streamed productions of Fleabag and Les Misérables, as well as The Show Must Go On merchandise, All The Web's A Stage event and the Noël Coward Foundation.

Next week the charity will distribute just under half of the total raised thusfar, with an even greater sum coming imminently. Earlier this year the organisation also donated £275,000 to those in need, with that number coming from events and initiatives held before the pandemic struck.

Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation representing 14 charities that offer financial and emotional assistance and support to those in the entertainment profession who have fallen on hard times.

Co-chair of Acting For Others Stephen Waley Cohen said today: "This is a wonderful amount to be able to pass to our member charities, and through them to those of our fellow theatre workers in need. We have been overwhelmed by the ingenuity of our fundraisers and the generosity of their donations during this unprecedented time of need; the way the community has come together to support each other has been outstanding.

"It continues to be a very uncertain time for the industry, and the money raised from the Covid-19 funds will support theatre workers emotionally and financially as we navigate this phase of lockdown. We can't wait for the moment that we can all safely return to the studios and theatres across the UK for live theatre, but for now we are very grateful for everyone who is able to support the charity through any means."

A full list of those who have helped is below:

Noël Coward Foundation

Paul Burton Productions

Ian Miller - Yorktown Tote Bags

Chris Wilkins & Ben Adams – Eugenius

Theatre Support Fund – The Show Must Go On Merchandise - Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton

Joe McElderry

Layton Williams - Pros from the Shows: Stay and Slay

Beverley Knight

West End in Darkness

West End Illustrations

Belle Weckmann

SING - Alistair Lindsay - The Talentz

Hannah Fearon's Half Marathon

The Stagey Couple

Jon Kindon - Do You Hear The People Sing

Danielle Tarento - A Song For Our Time

Theatre Together - All The Web's A Stage

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody - Fleabag for Charity

Joseph and the Amazing All Star "Highlights" Concert

Dad's Army Radio Show – The Home Front Edition

Come From Away Standbys Quiz

The London Throwdown – Crossfit Competition

Hiba Elchikhe

Jack Conway's Head Shave

Emily Millard

Daniel Crow

Olivia Moore

Dramatic Inking

Theatre Café - Leave A Light On

The Interval Act

The Understudy – Henry Filloux-Bennett – Lawrence Batley Theatre

Brightside of Life – Adam Price

Maryann Wright and Estee Stimler - Until The Curtains Rise

All That Productions

Marisha Wallace - Sunday Masterclasses

Sabrina Aloueche & Alex Bourne & Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody

Les Misérables -The Staged Concert Charity Download

Coming Together – Stage Door Joe

Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland - Where It All Starts and Lifeline

All In This Together – Louis Rayneau

Jodie Prenger – VocalHome

Leave on a Light – Christian Powlesland – Rose Bruford

Michael Bladen-Blake

Henry Desmond Orchestra - VE Day Concert

Brewing Actors

The Lovie Diaries

West End Understudies

Nathan Amzi

Monday Moon Store

12 Days of Lockdown

Shook Productions

Kerry Ellis

Daniel Hope

La Duca Shoes

Jamie Noar - Alone Together

Amanda Noar

Carrie Hope Fletcher

Moving Pictures Theatre

Jamie Wilson Productions - Wind In The Willows Screening

Musical Marathon – Sam Young

Fiona Keddie-Ord – Ironman Challenge

Lockdown Live – West End Workout - Mikey Colbourne

The Corona Sessions – C J Johnson

Inspirations Theatre Company - Eurovison Song Contest - Joshua Mason

Ghost Light

The Virtual Vaudeville – Theatre Libre

Alex Parker

Showtoons from Home

Broadway Bricks

Gleek of the Week: The Ultimate Showdown

Arts Ed Theatre

Conversations With Mark Curry

Claire-Marie Hall & Charlotte Harwood

Aimee Atkinson

Emma Raynaud

What Matters Now - Lyndon Samuel

Quick Fantastic - Kings of Broadway

Lockdown Sondheim Quiz Night - Jordan Li Smith

The Sondheim Society

Georgi Mottram

Tom Brannan

West End Scrunchies

West End Sings

Spotlight

Noir - Vertigo Theatre - Craig Hepworth

Tales from the Edge

The Industry Craft

D J de Mooi Hashtag Quiz

Share Your Shakespeare - Marvellously Modern Film & Theatre Company

Shaun Nolan

OUTGBC

Liz Robertson

Remember Us, Love The West End – Lee Campion

Ross Noble Live

Show Themed Hearts

Simon Greiff – From Here to Eternity

Five 4 Five

Louise Muir - Masks For Good

Jen Kenney's 40th Birthday

Our Big Theatrical Bike Ride

Hamilton Quiz

After The Tempest

Gigging With Grads

Rodgers and Hammerstein Virtual Concert

Patience: The Audio Drama

Todd's Big Fat Musical Theatre Quiz of Lockdown

Talking Icons

The Craft Brewing Company

West End Best Friend – Unity

Ian McKellen

After the Tempest

Ghost Light – Save The Arts

The Acting for Others Ambassadors