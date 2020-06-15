Over £600,000 raised for Acting for Others so far
The charity has been vital in supporting creatives and theatres during the ongoing pandemic
Arts charity Acting for Others today revealed that over £600,000 has been raised to support theatres and creatives during the ongoing pandemic.
More than hundred initiatives and organisations have helped towards the tally, including streamed productions of Fleabag and Les Misérables, as well as The Show Must Go On merchandise, All The Web's A Stage event and the Noël Coward Foundation.
Next week the charity will distribute just under half of the total raised thusfar, with an even greater sum coming imminently. Earlier this year the organisation also donated £275,000 to those in need, with that number coming from events and initiatives held before the pandemic struck.
Acting for Others is an umbrella organisation representing 14 charities that offer financial and emotional assistance and support to those in the entertainment profession who have fallen on hard times.
Co-chair of Acting For Others Stephen Waley Cohen said today: "This is a wonderful amount to be able to pass to our member charities, and through them to those of our fellow theatre workers in need. We have been overwhelmed by the ingenuity of our fundraisers and the generosity of their donations during this unprecedented time of need; the way the community has come together to support each other has been outstanding.
"It continues to be a very uncertain time for the industry, and the money raised from the Covid-19 funds will support theatre workers emotionally and financially as we navigate this phase of lockdown. We can't wait for the moment that we can all safely return to the studios and theatres across the UK for live theatre, but for now we are very grateful for everyone who is able to support the charity through any means."
A full list of those who have helped is below:
Noël Coward Foundation
Paul Burton Productions
Ian Miller - Yorktown Tote Bags
Chris Wilkins & Ben Adams – Eugenius
Theatre Support Fund – The Show Must Go On Merchandise - Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton
Joe McElderry
Layton Williams - Pros from the Shows: Stay and Slay
Beverley Knight
West End in Darkness
West End Illustrations
Belle Weckmann
SING - Alistair Lindsay - The Talentz
Hannah Fearon's Half Marathon
The Stagey Couple
Jon Kindon - Do You Hear The People Sing
Danielle Tarento - A Song For Our Time
Theatre Together - All The Web's A Stage
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Francesca Moody - Fleabag for Charity
Joseph and the Amazing All Star "Highlights" Concert
Dad's Army Radio Show – The Home Front Edition
Come From Away Standbys Quiz
The London Throwdown – Crossfit Competition
Hiba Elchikhe
Jack Conway's Head Shave
Emily Millard
Daniel Crow
Olivia Moore
Dramatic Inking
Theatre Café - Leave A Light On
The Interval Act
The Understudy – Henry Filloux-Bennett – Lawrence Batley Theatre
Brightside of Life – Adam Price
Maryann Wright and Estee Stimler - Until The Curtains Rise
All That Productions
Marisha Wallace - Sunday Masterclasses
Sabrina Aloueche & Alex Bourne & Brian May - Bohemian Rhapsody
Les Misérables -The Staged Concert Charity Download
Coming Together – Stage Door Joe
Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland - Where It All Starts and Lifeline
All In This Together – Louis Rayneau
Jodie Prenger – VocalHome
Leave on a Light – Christian Powlesland – Rose Bruford
Michael Bladen-Blake
Henry Desmond Orchestra - VE Day Concert
Brewing Actors
The Lovie Diaries
West End Understudies
Nathan Amzi
Monday Moon Store
12 Days of Lockdown
Shook Productions
Kerry Ellis
Daniel Hope
La Duca Shoes
Jamie Noar - Alone Together
Amanda Noar
Carrie Hope Fletcher
Moving Pictures Theatre
Jamie Wilson Productions - Wind In The Willows Screening
Musical Marathon – Sam Young
Fiona Keddie-Ord – Ironman Challenge
Lockdown Live – West End Workout - Mikey Colbourne
The Corona Sessions – C J Johnson
Inspirations Theatre Company - Eurovison Song Contest - Joshua Mason
Ghost Light
The Virtual Vaudeville – Theatre Libre
Alex Parker
Showtoons from Home
Broadway Bricks
Gleek of the Week: The Ultimate Showdown
Arts Ed Theatre
Conversations With Mark Curry
Claire-Marie Hall & Charlotte Harwood
Aimee Atkinson
Emma Raynaud
What Matters Now - Lyndon Samuel
Quick Fantastic - Kings of Broadway
Lockdown Sondheim Quiz Night - Jordan Li Smith
The Sondheim Society
Georgi Mottram
Tom Brannan
West End Scrunchies
West End Sings
Spotlight
Noir - Vertigo Theatre - Craig Hepworth
Tales from the Edge
The Industry Craft
D J de Mooi Hashtag Quiz
Share Your Shakespeare - Marvellously Modern Film & Theatre Company
Shaun Nolan
OUTGBC
Liz Robertson
Remember Us, Love The West End – Lee Campion
Ross Noble Live
Show Themed Hearts
Simon Greiff – From Here to Eternity
Five 4 Five
Louise Muir - Masks For Good
Jen Kenney's 40th Birthday
Our Big Theatrical Bike Ride
Hamilton Quiz
After The Tempest
Gigging With Grads
Rodgers and Hammerstein Virtual Concert
Patience: The Audio Drama
Todd's Big Fat Musical Theatre Quiz of Lockdown
Talking Icons
The Craft Brewing Company
West End Best Friend – Unity
Ian McKellen
After the Tempest
Ghost Light – Save The Arts
The Acting for Others Ambassadors