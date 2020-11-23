A West End Christmas to premiere online next month to support the Make a Difference Trust

A special musical concert will take place online next month to support the Make A Difference Trust.

With a cast of 80 including Tom Allen, Samantha Bond, Kerry Ellis, Clive Rowe, Oliver Tompsett, Marisha Wallace, Robin Winsor with Anya Garnis, as well as a 17-piece orchestra, the event is being presented via www.theatre.stream.

Running from 10 to 13 December, the show is filmed at St Paul's Church in London's Covent Garden.

It will be raising funds for the Covid-19 Emergency Fund, providing Hardship Grants for those that have struggled financially during the pandemic.

Tickets are on sale now via www.theatre.stream.