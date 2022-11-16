A Doll's House with Jessica Chastain now set to run on Broadway

Jessica Chastain will return to Broadway this spring in a new production of Ibsen's A Doll's House, directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Amy Herzog.

The Academy Award and Golden Globe Award-winner will play Nora in Herzog's brand-new version of Henrik Ibsen's classic play. Chastain is best known for her film roles, including The Eyes of Tammy Faye, It Chapter Two, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, Molly's Game, The Help and Zero Dark Thirty.

Chastain had originally been set to appear in a staging of the show in the West End in June 2020, with the run then disrupted by the pandemic.

She said: "When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll's House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us.

"While home in New York, walking around the empty theater district made my heart hurt. New York has been my home for over 20 years and it's immensely important to me to take care of this city and support my artist neighbors.

"So, I couldn't be happier to play Nora in A Doll's House on Broadway! I'm very excited to work with Jamie and the incredible Amy Herzog in this city that formed me. I hope in the future to work in the West End but for now I can't wait to be together with all of the wonderful people of New York and my artistic community on Broadway."

Dates, theater, and additional information are still to be announced.