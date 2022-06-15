A Doll's House, Part 2 – first look images released for UK premiere

Production images have been revealed for A Doll's House, Part 2 at the Donmar Warehouse.

Written by Lucas Hnath, the play picks up 15 years after Ibsen's text (which you don't need to have seen before watching this production) wraps up as Nora returns to the house.

The piece received eight Tony Award nominations in 2017, including for leading performer Laurie Metcalf, who went on to win the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play.

Led by Noma Dumezweni (as Nora), the company also includes Patricia Allison (as Emmy), Brían F O'Byrne (as Torvald) and June Watson (as Anne Marie).









Directed by James Macdonald, the production is designed by Rae Smith with lighting by Azusa Ono and casting by Anna Cooper CDG.

A Doll's House, Part 2 runs to 6 August.

Patricia Allison

© Marc Brenner

Brían F O'Byrne and Noma Dumezweni

© Marc Brenner

June Watson

© Marc Brenner

Patricia Allison and Noma Dumezweni

© Marc Brenner

Noma Dumezweni and Patricia Allison

© Marc Brenner

Noma Dumezweni

© Marc Brenner