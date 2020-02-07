9 to 5 the Musical West End cast recording released

The West End cast recording for 9 to 5 the Musical has been released, it was announced today.

The soundtrack is a live recorded version of the show at the Savoy Theatre. It features the original London cast – Caroline Sheen (who stepped in to cover Louise Redknapp after she pulled out due to injury) as Violet Newstead, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, Amber Davies as Judy Bernly, Brian Conley as Franklin Hart Jr, Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith and Christopher Jordan Marshall as Joe.

Listen to the full album here:

Currently in the West End, 9 to 5 is set to see Conley and Redknapp return to the show, with Redknapp taking over the role of Violet from Sheen as of 10 February and Conley taking over the role of Franklin Hart Jr from Sean Needham as of 2 March. David Hasselhoff will play his last performance on 8 February.

They will join Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, McQueen as Doralee Rhodes, and Langford as Roz Keith. The ensemble is completed by Victoria Anderson, Alexander Bartles, Stephanie Chandos, Conor Crown, Alexander Day, Rhiane Drummond, Demmileigh Foster, Ross Lee Fowkes, Molly-May Gardiner, Llandyll Gove, Ben Irish, Jenny Legg, Jon Reynolds, Ricardo Spriggs, Antoine Thomas-Sturge, Sasha Wareham and Emily Woodford.

Following an initial tour in autumn 2019, the show will also re-embark on a 2020 outing, playing in Aylesbury, Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Southampton, Leeds, Plymouth, Stoke, Southend, Canterbury, Bristol), Llandudno, Manchester, Inverness, Glasgow, Sheffield, Wimbledon, Oxford and Liverpool.

Casting for the 2020 tour will be announced soon.