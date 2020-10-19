Almost 600 further arts organisations receive funding from Culture Recovery Fund

Following last week's reveal that over 1300 organisations will receive grants from the UK government's culture support scheme, almost 600 more companies have been given money to help them see through the pandemic.

Beneficiaries in this second round of grant funding include legendary touring company Kneehigh, as well as the West End production of The Mousetrap. The latter was set to open in London this autumn but has since postponed plans for live performances.

Zippos Circus, one of the oldest circuses still running in the UK, will receive £628,986, while National Centre for Circus Arts has received almost half a million pounds.

Darlington Hippodrome received the highest grant amount available – £1 million, while London's Somerset House will oversee a limited cultural programme in due course thanks to an £850,000 grant. Bristol's Tobacco Factory Theatres also received around a quarter of a million pounds.

Cambridge Arts received the second highest figure for theatres, £985,000, while the Regent Theatre in Ipswich received £488,000. Immersive stage specialists Punchdrunk received £241,000, while new writing specialists HighTide received over £70,000.

The full list is here.