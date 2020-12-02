42nd Street to be streamed on YouTube this weekend

42nd Street will be streamed on YouTube this weekend as part of The Shows Must Go On! series.

The production stars Emmerdale's Tom Lister (Julian Marsh), Philip Bertioli (Billy Lawlor), Clare Halse (Peggy Sawyer), and Bonnie Langford (Dorothy Brock).

The 60-strong cast features Jasna Ivir (Maggie Jones), Christopher Howell (Bert Barry), Matthew Goodgame (Pat Denning), Graeme Henderson (Andy Lee), Bruce Montague (Abner Dillon), Mark McKerracher (Mac/ Doc / Thug), Emma Caffrey (Annie), Ella Martine (Lorraine), Clare Rickard (Phyllis) and Paul Knight (Oscar).

42nd Street follows the lives of performers as they struggle to make their names on Broadway. The piece has a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music from Harry Warren and lyrics from Al Dubin and is an adaptation of the 1932 novel and the 1933 film.

The piece opened in March 2017 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane before closing in January 2019.

You'll be able to watch to watch the show on YouTube via The Shows Must Go On! channel, (and embedded here) from Friday 4 December at 7.30pm GMT. It will be available for 48 hours. While free, donations are heavily advised.

42nd Street has design by Douglas W Schmidt, direction by Mark Bramble, choreography by Randy Skinner, musical direction by Jae Alexander, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Gareth Owen and costume by Roger Kirk.