Enjoyed Hamilton? Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda mini-musical 21 Chump Street right now on YouTube

The online release of Hamilton has brought oodles of people into the musical fold – apparently, it was the most-streamed online show in July 2020.

But the digital presence of Lin-Manuel Miranda hardly stops there – Miranda's mini-musical 21 Chump Street has been uploaded in full to YouTube.

Created in response to a real story of a school student that falls in love with an undercover police officer (we won't spoil what happens after that), the piece is available to watch below.

What's more, the cast features Hamilton star (and soon-to-be In the Heights lead) Anthony Ramos. The performer is joined by Lindsay Mendez, Alex Boniello, Gerard Canonico and Antwaun Holley. Miranda himself also takes on the role of Narrator.

Watch it below: